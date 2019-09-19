Pumpkin Festival to return for 56th year

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s almost time for Fall, which means leaves changing colors, warmer clothes and of course pumpkins!

The 56th annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival starts next Thursday, September 26th.

Organizers said they do have a few new attractions planned.

Beloved traditions will also return like the King Pumpkin Weigh-In. There will be plenty of contests, including pumpkin pie baking and eating and even one for the best beard and mustache.

“Full of everything a wonderful festival is,” said voice of the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival John Rataiczak. “Carnival rides, lots of pumpkins, lots of entertainment, lots of crafts just we’d love to have everyone there.”

Of course, you can’t forget all the delicious food! It promises everything from pumpkin donuts to pumpkin pie and the more traditional fair favorites.

The festival will be held in Downtown Barnesville from September 26th until the 29th.

For more information and a schedule of events visit barnesvillepumpkinfestival.com.