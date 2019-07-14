Quaker Steak & Lube hold fundraiser for local radio icon

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — Program Director Johnny O at Kool 105 continues to give back to the Ohio Valley following 26 years on air.

However, listeners and community leaders have dedicated July 14 to the local radio icon after recently being diagnosed with cancer.

Quaker Steak & Lube at The Highlands will host a benefit for Johnny O from 11-6 Sunday.

There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 auction, bounce house and several local vendors.

Live entertainment will be provided throughout the event.

For more information, please visit their event page.