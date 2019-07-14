Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Quaker Steak & Lube hold fundraiser for local radio icon

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — Program Director Johnny O at Kool 105 continues to give back to the Ohio Valley following 26 years on air.

However, listeners and community leaders have dedicated July 14 to the local radio icon after recently being diagnosed with cancer.

Quaker Steak & Lube at The Highlands will host a benefit for Johnny O from 11-6 Sunday.

There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 auction, bounce house and several local vendors.

Live entertainment will be provided throughout the event.

For more information, please visit their event page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter