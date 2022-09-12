WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Adele Schrebe, or “Sissy” as she is known to her friends, went to the emergency room in June out of caution for not feeling well, and ended up having a heart transplant just a few weeks later.

Quaker Steak & Lube is hosting an End of the Summer Bash benefitting Adele with bounce houses, Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, live music and more.

This event is on Sunday, September 18 from 12pm to 6pm, and 20% of the proceeds will be going to Adele Shrebe and her family.

”Her recovery is going fairly smoothly. She has run into a couple bumps in the road, but we decided to do a benefit because she, obviously, can’t go back to work for an undetermined about of time and she has to make frequent – right now she’s going weekly back down to Ruby to have biopsy testing and whatnot done and she has to see a physician down there.” Theresa Russel – Aunt of Adele Schrebe

Adele’s family says that she sees all of the love she has been receiving on social media and having an event like this is heartwarming amidst a time of recovery.

Quaker Steak & Lube is still accepting vendors and basket donations for this event on Sunday if you are interested in participating.