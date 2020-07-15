Rare comet to grace skies over the Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) – A rare comet will grace the skies of the Ohio Valley over the next several nights

Comet Neowise is a bright comet that will not return for another 7,000 years.

The good news is you can catch a glimpse starting Wednesday night.

Robert Strong of the SMART-Center in Wheeling said the best chance to see the comet will be right around 10:00 Wednesday evening. It will be visible in the northeast sky near the Big Dipper.

Just want to say that this is the perfect family event. You can take your family out. You don’t need to get in a big crowd of people. If you got some 7 by 50 binoculars or 7 by 35, they would be a great help. Robert E. Strong, Director, SMART-Center

Strong said this is an event you don’t want to miss!