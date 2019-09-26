Reckless driving leads to arrest on Wheeling Island

Wheeling Police arrested a woman Tuesday after hitting multiple cars and the rear porch of a house in the 500 block of South Huron Street.

When officers arrived, a woman was found in the vehicle that appeared to have caused the damage.

The suspect, Stephanie Lynn Estep, 47 of Wheeling, according to officers would not comply with officers’ orders, becoming irate and combative and was removed from the car.

According to a witness, Estep was engaged in a verbal and physical argument inside a residence and then became upset, got into her car and wrecked into several vehicles and then a porch.

Estep was charged with destruction of property, reckless driving and obstructing an officer. She was taken by WPD to the Northern Regional Jail where her bail amount is $2,500.00