WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It is National Recovery Month, and Youth Service Systems in Wheeling hosts their Recovery Coach Training every September to bring more professionals to the area.

Peer Recovery Support Specialist, Valery Staskey, says that having a recovery coach is a huge help in the recovery process.

”They do social work, per se, like they help people go back to college or find housing or find the best recovery meeting in town. You know, they show them the way around the recovery world.” Valery Staskey – Peer Recovery Support Specialist

After this 5-day intensive training, Youth Services, in conjunction with the YWCA, will have trained over 200 recovery coaches in the Ohio Valley.

Recovery coaches have seen the recovery process first-hand, whether they have been in recovery themselves, worked with people in recovery, or have family members in recovery.

Recovery Coach Trainee, Brett Francis, is 160 days sober and counting, and he says that programs like these are part of what saved him.

”I just want to say, ‘People, stick with this.’ There’s help out there and this great city of Wheeling is ready to help. So, please, just please, you know, just get the help. You see someone? Just stop and talk to them. With these programs, Brett Francis – Recovery Coach Trainee

The feedback from this course is always positive, because not only do people learn life-saving skills, they come together and learn a lot from each other as well.