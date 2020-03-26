Regulars keeping Neely’s busy during pandemic

The known Wheeling grocery store has modified to CDC guidlines, and now has two pick-up windows... you could say.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – When you walk up to Neely’s Grocery, the doors are barred, but business is booming.

We kind of barricaded the door to keep people from coming in but we’re still serving people curbside. Our drive-thru has always been a big hit. Lance Miller, Co-owner of Neely’s Grocery

While some regulars are grumpy they can’t walk in, the Wheeling spot is doing all they can to social distance and stay open.

Business is hanging in there actually. We still have our regular customers and we’re very fortunate to have them. The people that show up buy more than they normally do because they’re afraid they’re going to get snowed in. The virus has definitely changed the buying habits. Todd and Lance Miller, Co-owners of Neely’s Grocery

The co-owners say as Neely’s goes on 64 years, they’ve never seen business quite like this. So, what are the big ticket items?

Last week everyone was hoarding, going for the bread, the milk, and the eggs. And people were worried about getting their cigarettes, and a lot of people were drinking a lot of beer I gotta say. And the toilet paper… became a big problem. It’s one of them subjects where everyone blew-up wanting toilet paper. We did get a special order in, and it went. And we’ve since gotten another one so… we have plenty of toilet paper. Lance Miller, Co-owner of Neely’s Grocery

With spring here, they’re sure to be selling buckets of night-crawlers. But as employees of this locally supplied store are working-hard to stay afloat, they are hoping things cast back to normal soon.