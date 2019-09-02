Rep. McKinley highlights need for psychiatric care with OVMC closure

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley is still reeling from the announcement that the Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital will be closing in the near future.

Government leaders are still looking for possible solutions to help those that will be impacted when OVMC shuts their doors.

Representative David McKinley said there will be a definite need for additional medical services in the area, especially mental health services.

“I think there is going to be a need for ancillary support, back office support,” McKinley (R-WV) continued. “I think ultimately it will happen, but apparently not right away. What is important is the psychiatric care. That is so paramount because we have no other psych service, in-patient psych services in the whole Valley, so it is important to get that taken care of. ”

