Report of a shot fired at Riesbeck’s in Elm Grove

Elm Grove, W.Va (WTRF) Wheeling police have been called to Riesbeck’s parking lot in Elm Grove, WV after receiving a report of a shot being fired.

Police officials say that no one is currently injured on scene.

Wheeling police is looking for a subject at this time.

7News will update this story as it develops.

