Elm Grove, W.Va (WTRF) Wheeling police have been called to Riesbeck’s parking lot in Elm Grove, WV after receiving a report of a shot being fired.
Police officials say that no one is currently injured on scene.
Wheeling police is looking for a subject at this time.
7News will update this story as it develops.
- Ventilators and their crucial role in saving COVID-19 patients
- iRacing, a virtual alternative to professional racing
- Report of a shot fired at Riesbeck’s in Elm Grove
- LIVE NOW: What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- Sheetz offering free children’s meal program at nearly 300 store locations