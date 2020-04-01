Resident’s safety first, fun second at Country Club Retirement Campus in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Imagine only being able to see your family members through a window, or playing a game of bingo from your doorway.

Well residents of Country Club Retirement Campus in Bellaire are experiencing this during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Staff are making it their priority to keep their residents safe, all while still having fun. Resident events are held daily to keep them active and visitors are kept outside, looking in

Obviously phone calls whenever a residents or a family member wants to speak to a resident, we have that going on so we will get a phone to them. We have window visits like a lot of other places. We even have window tic-tac-toe for them to have a little fun while they are there. Door way bingo to keep our social distancing. We have a lot of staff members involved in that calling numbers down the hall so that is kind of fun. Yesterday we had a parade through the hallways to boogie shoes where the residents walked or were pushed down the hallway to the song Michael Vok – Marketing Director at Country Club Retirement Campus

And with safety as their number one concern the center is looking to replenish much needed supplies with some help from the community. They are looking for N95 Masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, gowns and disinfectant cleaning supplies.

If you would like to donate you can call 740-676-2300 or email marketing@ccrciv.com.