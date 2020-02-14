Reversing diabetes

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Millions of people are at risk for Type 2 diabetes. And typically once diabetes is diagnosed, a lifelong struggle of medical complications takes over. So what if diabetes can be reversed? Well, one local health organization was able to turn several lives around for the best.

12 years ago, Roy Bauer was diagnosed with diabetes and Gigi Bauer was diagnosed 7 years ago. Afterwards, they both did not comply with diet and exercise, rather piled on the medications instead. In July of 2018 they started working with nutritionists, fitness coaches, and physical therapists

Roy and Gigi told 7News about their experience at first with the nutritionist “she said we can reverse your diabetes and I’m like this lady is crazy! But, I was off all of my medications in the first 6 months and you were about 8 months probably. Once you feel great, then you realize how bad you felt before.”

A custom, tailored program, PreMed RX , designed by the Ryan Ferns Healthplex, reversed their disease with a steady progress and team approach, and the Bauer’s lost 50 pounds each.

Head Nutrition Coach at the Healthplex, Kathi Salatino, said “what people don’t understand is that medication is just managing it, it’s never going to fix it, so once we step into ownership of making responsible choices through our exercise, through our behaviors, and movement it really it lights people up.”

CEO, Ryan Ferns, added “these are people here in the Ohio Valley that are drastically transforming their life and if it’s possible for them it’s possible for anyone else too so we’ve not had a single person yet that we’ve worked with that hasn’t met their goals and hasn’t reversed their chronic disease.”

The Bauer’s have changed their lifestyle completely, working out 3 to 5 times a week and always paying attention to nutritional labels. Their advice “anything is possible even though I did not think it was and if I can do it truthfully anybody can do it and if you put your mindset to it and you want to get off of the medications you can do it, it’s a lot of hard work ,but in the long run it is very well worth it.”

Salatino gave tremendous advice and said “each choice we make is a vote for the direction we want to go in our life it’s either building us up or it’s tearing us down and life is too short to feel anything but healthy, vibrant, and alive and remembering that like you see in Roy and Gigi life becomes what feeds you and food is just the fuel.”

If you’re interested in the program, call or email the Ryan Ferns Healthplex. Primary care services were just added and there is a no cost consultation.