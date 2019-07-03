Residents voice opinions on possible Richland Township injection well

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Strong opposition in Richland Township has been growing now for months.

On Tuesday night, the Richland Township Trustee Meeting was held to a large crowd of vocal residents

The community of Richland Township is faced with the potential installation of an injection well site.

Though injection wells are a vital part of diverting waste liquids from the oil and gas industry, residents fear the injection well will cause health, traffic, and safety concerns. Specifically, they fear any problems from the injection well my lead to evacuations, closed roadways, seepage into nearby coal mines, and groundwater contamination.

Ohio Senator Frank Hoagland was at the meeting and assured them he will relay their viewpoints, in conjunction with the community’s letters and petitions to the state.