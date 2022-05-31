Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) outlined a threat for severe weather across Ohio and West Virginia.

SPC Severe Outlook for Wednesday afternoon and evening:

Areas north of I-70 are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Areas south of I-70 are outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale.

The Setup:

A center of low pressure is moving through Central Canada with a surface cold front draped through the Central Plains. This cold front will shift its way east and likely move into the Ohio Valley later in the day on Wednesday.

The day will start off mostly sunny with an increase in cloud coverage as we progress deeper into the afternoon. It will be another warm and muggy day, adding additional ingredients for storms to fire up.

Storm coverage will be spotty in nature and likely fire up between 5:00-9:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

Predictor timing out showers and storms for Wednesday evening.

The primary concerns for the event will be isolated instances of damaging wind gusts with the possibility for hail to form. Downpours are likely, but should not yield flash flooding.

The StormTracker7 Weather Team will continue to keep an eye on this system and provide updated information as we approach tomorrow evening.