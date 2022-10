The Experience Church is going to Rock The Pumpkin’ tonight from 6-8 PM.

The Trunk or Treat event will feature over 30 decorated trunks, tons of candy, food trucks, face painting, + balloon animals.

The Experience Church will start a new series this Sunday called ‘Let’s Talk About It’ It’s a series on mental health.

The series is expected to have special guests. You can attend the series at The Experience church every Sunday at 9:30 AM, 11:30 AM, and 6:00 PM