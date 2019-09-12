Safety and security in Steubenville reinforced by new federal grant

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Over the years, crime and security in Steubenville affordable housing properties have been inadequately monitored. And, aging technology has caused security camera systems to fail.

As of today, there’s some good news that will increase security in those areas. A $250,000 grant was just awarded to the Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority (JMHA). With safety a top priority, JMHA will use this grant to replace and install new security camera systems. Coverage will be provided in all properties.

Steubenville was just one of eleven that received the maximum award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

JMHA director of security, Joe Buchmelter, ensures that “this is going to provide a deterrent and an investigative tool to begin with. But, if crime is committed, then we can go back and use these as a tool to go back and investigate. We will work in concert with the Steubenville Police Department and the Sheriff’s office or any investigators.”

HUD, Congressman Bill Johnson, and JMHA worked in conjunction to make this possible.