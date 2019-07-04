Breaking News
Safety tips for your pets during 4th of July celebrations

Local
If you’re looking to take your pets to Fourth of July celebrations Thursday, keep in mind some safety tips.

Make sure to keep a firm leash on your pet at fireworks celebrations. About one in five pets reportedly go missing after being scared by loud sounds.

If your pet is particularly sensitive to noise, it may be best to just leave them home.

It’s also easy for animals to escape during the hustle and bustle of picnics and barbecues, so, keep an eye out.

An ID tag with up-to-date contact information is the best way to prevent your pet from going missing.

