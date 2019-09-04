Saying goodbye to OVMC

In 1914, they built the East Building and changed the name to Ohio Valley General Hospital.

In 1973, they changed the name again, to Ohio Valley Medical Center.

Now its most recent owners, Alecto, are suspending services at one minute before midnight.

Officials who were working with an October deadline in mind….say this sudden closure is terribly sad.

“I had a meeting with the governor on Friday, and I really felt positive and optimistic when I left that meeting. It’s sad you know that Tuesday afternoon, just a few short business hours after that meeting ended, it was, you know, we got the devastating news that they were going to be closing.” Erikka Storch, R-Ohio County

“We’re certainly disappointed and blindsided by Alecto’s decision to accelerate their time line on closure. But we will continue to work with officials at WVU, Wheeling Hospital as well as other elected officials at the state and federal level to try to find any solution where we can save and preserve as many jobs as possible.” Chad Thalman, Wheeling Vice Mayo

7News also talked to a doctor who spent his entire career at the O-V, and who sees this as a sad day indeed.

Officials say it’s still not over yet. Still, they are not as optimistic as they were….before this early closure was announced.

Local fire and EMS squads have told 7News they plan to gather at the hospital just before midnight to give employees a ceremonial sendoff