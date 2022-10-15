GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Cockayne Farmstead is bringing back Scarecrow Lane for businesses, organizations, clubs, and individuals to design and build their own scarecrow to display on the lawn.

It’s a battle between the scarecrows at Cockayne Farmstead, where Scarecrow Lane is returning from October 15th-31st!🎃 Prizes will be awarded to 🥇, 🥈, & 🥉 place!@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/f5fVQul8zY — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) October 15, 2022

From October 15-31, community members can admire the scarecrows during Cockayne’s regular operating hours Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or during special evening times throughout the next few weeks.

Prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place and you can decide who wins by donating to the Cockayne Farmstead Preservation Project.

One vote for $1, six votes for $5, or 100 votes with a $50 donation.