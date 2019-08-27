Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

School bus crash in Wheeling leaves no children hurt; driver injured

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Ohio County School bus and a car collided today on Jacob Street in Wheeling, WV.

Ohio County School officials say all of the kids are safe and are back in school.

But the driver of the car was hurt, and the bus driver also received minor injuries.

The accident which happened somewhere near 34th and Jacob is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter