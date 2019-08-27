School bus crash in Wheeling leaves no children hurt; driver injured

An Ohio County School bus and a car collided today on Jacob Street in Wheeling, WV.
Ohio County School officials say all of the kids are safe and are back in school.
But the driver of the car was hurt, and the bus driver also received minor injuries.
The accident which happened somewhere near 34th and Jacob is under investigation.
