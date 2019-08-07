Second annual Pier-Pint event and walking tour centered around Wheeling’s brewing history

Are you ready to be immersed in Wheeling history? Next Friday, The second annual Pier-Pint event takes you back to the prohibition era. It will feature beer tasting, trivia, and interactive history.

A play called “We Want Beer” will be held during the event, with actors portraying local figures who were actually part of prohibition history. Audience participation is definitely expected!

The Pier-Pint Brew-Off event is on Friday, August 16 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm, at River City Restaurant in Wheeling. Tickets are $30 and you will receive a free pint glass, a full pour, and many more cool items to take home and fun things to do.

The next day, a historic walking tour will be held of the Schmulbach Brewing Complex. The walking tour on Saturday, the 17th, is at 10am. It will begin on 3300 McColloch Street in South Wheeling. Tour leaders will congregate outside at this location for prime visibility to meet up!

The Francis Pier-Pint Historic Brew-Off: Prohibition Edition tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Wheeling Heritage office, located on the third floor of the Wheeling Artisan Center. Address is 1400 Main Street in Wheeling.