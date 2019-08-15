Section of Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in Wheeling Temporarily Closed

WHEELING, W.VA. – The section of the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park, in Wheeling WV, for large breed dogs will be temporarily closed to allow the surface to rehabilitate. However, all dog owners are invited to utilize the side of the park typically used by the smaller dogs.

Director of Public Works Russell Jebbia said the dry weather has taken a toll on the surface and the grass needs some time to recover. These temporary closures are expected from time-to-time to preserve the grass surface.

“There are concerns about losing the grass. We have put fertilizer down and with some rain, which is in the forecast, the surface should recover relatively quickly,” he said, noting the tentative plan is to re-open the section the weekend of Aug. 23.

Jebbia added that all dog park-goers should feel free to take their canine companions to the portion of the facility that remains open.

The Ohio Valley’s first dog park is located at the Tunnel Green Recreation Complex adjacent to and highly visible from West Virginia 2 and Interstate 70 and is a part of the City of Wheeling’s park system. The site has vehicular access from 18th Street and pedestrian access from Heritage Trail. The dog park is divided into two sections – large breed and small breed, each with its own water and waste stations, walking trail and benches.