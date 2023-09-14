COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – School has been back in session for a few weeks across Ohio. Schools across the state though have received its evaluations for 2022-2023 as report cards were posted Thursday morning by the state’s Department of Education.

This is the second year in a row the report cards for Ohio schools use star-based scores – on a scale of one to five – instead of letter scores from A to F. A three-star rating meets state standards, a five significantly exceeds them, and a one “needs significant support to meet state standards.”

A state law was passed in 2021 to overhaul the system after two years of report cards were skipped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When they initially returned in 2022, the Ohio Department of Education removed overall ratings for schools and districts. However, the 2023 edition brought them back.

To search for ratings by school district, check below.

The components include: achievement, which considers testing performance; progress, or student growth based on previous performance; gap closing, which looks at reducing educational gaps among subgroups of students; graduation and early literacy.

Columbus City Schools received a two-star rating out of five for overall score with no scores above two stars for individual components. CCS received one-star scores for graduation and early literacy. Bexley City, Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington, New Albany-Plain, were among the school districts to receive five stars overall.

Delaware City Schools’ overall score was 4.5 stars out of a possible five, receiving a five-star rating for the progress component of the score.

To search ratings for public schools, check below.

To search ratings for community schools, check below.

A new component, career readiness, will be included starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Thursday, September 14, 2023)