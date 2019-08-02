1  of  2
Seelbach learns fate in Radcliffe investigation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — William Seelbach was sentenced to three years probation for tax fraud on Friday.

Seelbach is the previous owner of W&S Bail Bonding.

This stems from the Radcliffe investigation that saw the former Ohio County Magistrate accept $22,000 cash payments from Seelbach as bribes.

In June, Seelbach pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Defraud the United States – Impede the Internal Revenue Service,” and one count of “Failure to File Individual Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2012.”

