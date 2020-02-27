Sen. Capito: Budget is critical to combatting coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The worries over preparedness for the coronavirus extend nationwide.

U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) says the Senate was assured by acting secretary of homeland security that they do have adequate resources. However, she believes the budget for these resources is critical.

“I think it is a question of preparedness and I think that to prepare it costs money to prepare,” said Sen. Capito told 7News. “It costs money to prepare to have oxygen on hand to have masks for your healthcare workers. To make sure you have public awareness of what the symptoms are and what to do is you have symptoms and how you should react.”

Testing mechanisms are being sent out to all states for this illness. Senator Capito says we are prepared on the front end but we still do not know what could come next.