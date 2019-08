Sen. Joe Manchin went to Twitter to make his statement regarding the closure of OVMC.

The Ohio Valley Medical Center is a cornerstone of the Wheeling community, and I am saddened and shocked to hear of its planned closure. I will do everything I can to ensure employees have the resources they need & residents continue to have access to quality healthcare. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) August 8, 2019

