Sen. Manchin congratulates Bethany College’s Class of 2021

Bethany, WV (WTRF)- Senator Joe Manchin congratulated Bethany College’s Class of 2021 as they’re about to step foot in the next chapter of their lives.

It was a big day for the graduates.

Not only did the Class of 2021 get to be a part of the ceremony, so did the Class of 2020 as theirs was all virtual last year.

University President Dr. Rodenberg, faculty, and commencement speaker Senator Manchin all have nothing but the best wishes for the graduates.

“I believe in you more than you believe in yourself. I know the good in you. You’ve been able to preserve. How many people have never had the opportunity you’ve had. Something special about you. There’s a calling, and we need you now more than ever.” US Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV

Bethany College had COVID-19 health and safety precautions in place.

All graduates and attendees were urged to maintain social distances and wear their mask at all times. Part of the ceremony itself also was live streamed.