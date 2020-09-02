Senator asks WVSSAC to add grandparents on the list of those who can attend fall sports

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)- WVSSAC guidelines on who can attend high school sporting events this fall is not sitting well with many. But one senator is trying to change this. Depending on the sport and if your county is green or yellow will determine who can come to a game- but either way, both scenarios have brought unfairness to light.

Student athletes are either allowed immediate household members or just parents. So, Senator Ryan Weld has just written a letter to the Director of the WVSSAC, including the governor on it, after speaking with members of his staff. Senator Weld wants grandparents to be able to attend after receiving many calls and emails expressing genuine sadness from grandparents outside of an immediate household.

Senator Weld told 7News “right now we’re already limiting significantly the people who can go to games, I think about a football stadium on Friday night the stadium on the island holds 10,000 people so I think that we could probably accomplish social distancing and other precautions but still allow for parents and grandparents because what if one student has a grandmother that lives with them but the other grandmother doesn’t so now the state has entered into picking a winner and a loser in saying that grandma who lives there can go but grandma who doesn’t can’t go.”

And of course some households may be bigger than others meaning more can attend

while others are smaller, which also seems unfair to the senator. He is confident that safety can still be met and the policy needs to be revised.

