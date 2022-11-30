It’s that time of year again! Santa will be coming down the chimney before you know it.

Does your child have his Christmas list made? If he or she does, send it to WTRF!

WTRF will be airing our annual Home For The Holidays: A Loving Living Local Holiday Special that will feature ‘Letters To Santa.’

To have your child’s letter read on air, please email WTRF a photo to be used on-air and online as well as their Christmas list that includes your child’s name, age, and city they are located.

For pictures to be used on air please make sure you fill out our user-generated form. Those who do not fill out the form, will not have their child shown on air. You can fill out the form, here .

Please email your list to news@wtrf.com, again please include a photo, your child’s name, city of location, age, and Christmas list

The Home For The Holidays: A Loving Living Local Holiday Special will air on ABC on December 23 7-8pm and will repair on Christmas Day from 930am-1030am on My Ohio Valley.

Merry Christmas!