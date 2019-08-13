Senior Street Fair all about health

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The first ever street fair geared specifically towards people aged 65 and older took place this evening at Heritage Port in Wheeling.
The “Sunset Senior Fair” was put on by IC-Care in conjunction with the City of Wheeling and Wheeling 250. Along with the entertainment, attendees were also able to get free health services through a wide array of health screenings performed by medical professionals.
