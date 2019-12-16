Senkbeil charged with second-degree murder

Wheeling W.VA (WTRF)- Crandall Senkbeil was in court today for the murder of 19-year-old Caleb Smail.

Senkbeil took a plea and plead guilty before Judge Sims.

The plea states that Senkbeil is charged with murder, second-degree with not less than 10 to 40 years in the WV Division of corrections.

Senkbeil also plead guilty to a felony of first-degree robbery with not less than 10 years.

In the courtroom, Senkbeil expressed how sorry he is for killing Caleb and for the pain he caused the Smail family.

Senkbeil will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

