A new report from Business Insider says the company Sheetz is reviewing its ‘Smile Policy’ after the company came under fire for some wording in the company’s handbook.

Sheetz’s handbook says applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz,” according to Business Insider.

The news outlet also said that those current employees who don’t meet the ‘Smile Policy’ need to resolve such issue within 90 days and if a current employee has a dental issue, the company can’t allow the problem to go on ‘indefinitely.’

Sheetz said they will review the policy and that they honor all their employee’s ‘diverse experiences, individual identities, and unique perspectives.”