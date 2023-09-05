Sheetz has announced a new donut collection guaranteed to delight your taste buds and sweeten your day.

Baked fresh daily, Sheetz’s new collection of donuts are now available at all of Sheetz’s 680+ locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Our team is excited to reveal this brand new collection of donuts to our customers,” said Lee Ann Adams, Manager of Bakery Development for Sheetz and master baker of Sheetz’s new donut line. “While staying true to the original charm of these classic treats, we’ve infused a sense of refinement, elegance, and innovation that cannot be found anywhere else. Each donut is made with premium ingredients and vibrant flavors, all designed to instantly satisfy and delight our customers’ taste buds.”

Sheetz’s new gourmet donuts are handcrafted with layers of buttery, sweet European dough, and then fried and glazed with sweet sugar syrup. These donuts are available in the following mouthwatering flavors: