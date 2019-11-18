Self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound in Wintersville

UPDATE: Authorities now confirm it was a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wintersville, OH (WTRF)- It has been confirmed that shorts have been fired in Wintersville on Woodvue Lane.

BREAKING: Jefferson County 911 Center has confirmed shots have been fired at Woodvue Lane in Steubenville. We are on Route. Stay with 7News as we bring you the latest. @WTRF7News — Taylor Long (@TaylorWTRF) November 18, 2019

This has been confirmed by the 911 Center.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wintersville PD, and Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene

