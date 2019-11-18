Self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound in Wintersville

UPDATE: Authorities now confirm it was a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wintersville, OH (WTRF)- It has been confirmed that shorts have been fired in Wintersville on Woodvue Lane.

This has been confirmed by the 911 Center.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wintersville PD, and Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene

