Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Siemens awards grant to Ohio County Schools

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was just announced that Siemens awarded over $27,000 to Ohio County Schools, to support and expand their innovation program and STEM curriculum. The grant has been put towards fifteen Lego robotics kits and renewable energy kits, geared toward hands on learning of engineering. This grant hopes to enhance technology sequencing, coding skills, and general career readiness among students. Instructors hope the tools purchased with this grant will help kids explore real-world ideas and try new things.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter