It was just announced that Siemens awarded over $27,000 to Ohio County Schools, to support and expand their innovation program and STEM curriculum. The grant has been put towards fifteen Lego robotics kits and renewable energy kits, geared toward hands on learning of engineering. This grant hopes to enhance technology sequencing, coding skills, and general career readiness among students. Instructors hope the tools purchased with this grant will help kids explore real-world ideas and try new things.
Siemens awards grant to Ohio County Schools
by: Alexa TrischlerPosted: / Updated: