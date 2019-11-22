Sobriety checkpoint in Weirton

Weirton W.VA (WTRF)- The Weirton Police Department in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Saftey is conducting a sobriety checkpoint to enforce the State’s impaired driving laws.
The checkpoint will take place tonight will begin approximately at 7:30 PM and will end approximately at 12:30 AM
Weirton Police say the checkpoint will take place on Penco Road in Weirton
- Woman involved in prostitution sting allegedly involving WV State Senator has preliminary hearing
- The Latest: Jerry Sandusky arrives in court for re-sentencing
- Star Wars ‘Baby Yoda’ toys are coming to a store near you
- First male birth control could be available within next seven months
- Ohio lawmakers contemplate bill to shut down in-state computer crime