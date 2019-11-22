Sobriety checkpoint in Weirton

Weirton W.VA (WTRF)- The Weirton Police Department in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Saftey is conducting a sobriety checkpoint to enforce the State’s impaired driving laws.

The checkpoint will take place tonight will begin approximately at 7:30 PM and will end approximately at 12:30 AM

Weirton Police say the checkpoint will take place on Penco Road in Weirton

