Social distancing: are you following along?

WTRF-Social distancing is a phrase that will be remembered for years when looking back on the COVID-19 pandemic, but some are just not getting the message at all.

With the extension ordered from President Trump to maintain social distancing until the 30th of April, there have been instances across the nation where organizations are not adhering to social distancing, holding large gatherings and violating the standards set in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. Over the weekend a church in Tampa Bay, Florida hosted a packed service and this sparked outrage and response from law enforcement…​so how would our local police department respond to something like this?

Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger told 7News “I think we’ve had a few complaints at our parks which are closed, all city parks are closed, we will respond to those and attempt to move folks along. I certainly don’t want our area to become a police state, as a police agency right now I think our message should be to seek compliance not necessarily to go out and run road check points and arrest people because they were 5 feet from one person when they should be 6.”

The Chief says encouraging compliance and education, rather than enforcement, is the best method.