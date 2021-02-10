Special Effects Tattooing to host “Love Sucks Tattoo Bash”

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and while many have plans to spend the day with their significant other, one local company is hosting a “singles only,” event.

Special Effects Tattooing on Warwood Ave in Wheeling is hosting a “Love Sucks Tattoo Bash.” The shop is inviting singles only to come and receive tattoos. Many of the inspired tattoos are related to the theme that love is overrated.

“Honestly, on Valentine’s Day, everybody wants to do a couple thing where you do sweetheart things and you do couple things together but we decided to do an event where you don’t have to have a partner. You can do it single, because single people are forgotten about, honestly,” said Victoria Grall, a tattoo apprentice.

The “Love Sucks Bash,” starts on Saturday, the 13th at 3 p.m. and will run until midnight. Those who do attend are permitted to receive a tattoo of their choice. It doesn’t have to follow the day’s theme.