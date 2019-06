Teams, tape measurers and sandy surfaces — must me a bocce ball tournament!

From 9a.m. to 3p.m. there was a Special Olympics bocce tournament on the bocce court at the Bellaire Sons of Italy.

19 teams from across Belmont, Carroll and Tuscarawas counties all showed up ready to compete and play some ball!

Players were awarded for their performance. Belmont County Judge Frank Fregiato handed out gold, silver and bronze medal awards to the winning teams!