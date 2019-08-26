Speeding in a local school zone has one parent working for awareness

Speeding in school zones leads to tens of thousands of injuries and almost one hundred deaths each year. Closer to home, Steenrod Elementary and Triadelphia Middle schools have been facing safety issues for years now. One parent has decided to take matters into her own hands to prevent her community from becoming part of the statistic. Everyday she holds a sign to deter speeding at the Steenrod entrance, but hopes more awareness can be drawn up to protect the kids, parents, teachers and guards who cross as pedestrians on National Road.

Concerned parent of Steenrod 4th grade student, Corey Kidd, says “sometimes people just need that reminder, whether you’re just not used to traveling through here or you’re preoccupied with something else. We drove through here at 15 miles per hour and it took under 45 seconds, and at 35 miles per hour- right under 20 seconds- and when you put that into perspective, is 25 seconds of your life worth possibly someone else’s?”

Kidd saw one parent almost hit earlier today in the crosswalk, and wants more signage in the middle of the road to clearly mark where the school zone begins and ends.

We’ve reached out to Wheeling Police and we’ll let you know exactly what

they will do to help fix this problem as soon as we find out, here on 7News.