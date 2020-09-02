Sports betting back on at Wheeling Island Casino

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)- A major stride towards returning back to normal is happening right here in the Mountain State! This is big news as two huge revenue drivers in the state that have been closed for months are coming back. It’s a fun and exciting experience that’s also so vital to our economy.

Mardi Gras Casino and now Wheeling Island Casino are reopening their sportsbooks! After the COVID-19 shutdown, they are launching sports betting again at the casinos, and on Betly- their statewide website and mobile app.

Kim Florence, Wheeling Island Casino President & General Manager, told 7News “it’s an exciting time for sports as things are starting to ramp up for football we’re obviously following all of the guidelines that have been provided by the state and you’ll see that our property is equipped with our Play It Safe program it supports social distancing, sanitation, as well as the use of masks while we’re inside the casino and the sportsbook will be following all those guidelines as we reopen.”

Getting this up and running again is key- not only for general revenue but for statewide economic generation. And as the online gaming takes off, it adds even more growth. This money may go farther than you think- to education, scholarships, and even funding for elderly programs.

West Virginia Delegate Shawn Fluharty said “West Virginia stands as one of only four states in the entire country that is fully operational in both I-gaming and sports betting and what does that mean for West Virginia just in the past month alone we’ve had nearly $40 million in bets with our I-gaming model that has been out there now for a month and it just means going forward this will mean more revenue for the state which right now in these times is desperately needed, visitation to the casinos has been catastrophically impacted by the COVID crisis and for them to have sports betting available as another avenue for them to generate some revenue not just for themselves but the state as a whole is certainly something that is necessary right now and a good shot in the arm.”

This is such an exciting breakthrough during this uncertain time. And it comes right as sports are firing back up safely and this Labor Day Weekend is the Kentucky Derby so good luck!