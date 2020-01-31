Sports betting relaunches in the Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Island Casino and Mardi Gras Casino in Charleston

have relaunched retail sports betting today, in time for the biggest game of the year this Sunday.

Delaware North, who owns both casinos, entered into a partnership with International Game Technology, to provide sports betting services on professional and college sports. Guests can place bets at teller windows or on Betly kiosks in the casino, and an app is forthcoming.

Carrie Scanlon, the Director of Marketing at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack, told 7News “so it’s just the excitement being here being able to watch the game place your bet and see how it all shakes out I mean this is an amazing place to watch a game and now we just have the ability to bet and wager while you’re here.”

Tellers at each casino are fully equipped to explain the sportsbooks process, either at the window or on the kiosk.