SR 7 to remain closed until further notice

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY – SR 7 will remain closed north of Toronto due to an active landslide.

The landslide began early this morning causing the closure of the north and southbound lanes.

The road will remain closed until the hillside is secure and traffic can safely be restored. An estimated time of reopening is unknown at this time, that information will be released as it becomes available.

The detour for this closure is as follows: U.S. 22 west to SR 43, SR 43 north to SR 152, SR 152 north back to SR 7, and reverse.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter