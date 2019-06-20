SR 7 to remain closed until further notice

JEFFERSON COUNTY – SR 7 will remain closed north of Toronto due to an active landslide.

The landslide began early this morning causing the closure of the north and southbound lanes.

The road will remain closed until the hillside is secure and traffic can safely be restored. An estimated time of reopening is unknown at this time, that information will be released as it becomes available.

The detour for this closure is as follows: U.S. 22 west to SR 43, SR 43 north to SR 152, SR 152 north back to SR 7, and reverse.