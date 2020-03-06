St. Clairsville has a new finance director

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville City Council held a special session Thursday evening to appoint the city’s newest finance director.

Council ultimately selected Annette Williams, a Byesville native that spent the past year working in Cincinnati, and is now living in Yorkville. She’s happy to be back in the area, and ready to get to work.

“I’m just excited to get started,” Williams told 7News. “I’ve been waiting and it’s been a long road to get here with the politics of everything. But I’m really happy to be here and serve the city.”

Williams will report to work Friday morning.