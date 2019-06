St. Clairsville Mayor Terry Pugh has dissolved an advisory committee considering selling off the city’s water and sewage systems.

Residents looking for a more deliberative approach to the issue expressed outrage on social media.

The city put the systems up for bid given the need for upgrading both the water treatment plant and city water lines.

Only Aqua Ohio Inc, based in Boardman, Ohio, offered to purchase the systems for a little over $10 million.

