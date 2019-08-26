St. Clairsville Police looking for a person of interest

St. Clairsville Police are looking for a person of interest that occurred at the Kings Auto Glass in St. Clairsville.

Police say the person of interest has yet to be identified and this incident was entering without breaking.

It is being suspected that the person of interest came in during the day and hid during hours of operation.

Police are saying the security cam footage took place on 8/19/19 at around 8:47 PM.

If you know of the person in this video you are to call the St.Clairsville police department with any information at 740-695-0123.