St. Clairsville water sale decision tabled

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville City Council meetings have been a hotbed for debate, typically for one particular reason. And tonight was no different. Tonight city council voted 3 to 2, 3 in favor and 2 against, to approve the contract to privatize the water and sewer systems.

But, in order to pass or reject an ordinance, 4 votes must be made. One vacant position and an absence prevented a proper decision. The matter was tabled tonight since a vote of 4 council members was not met. In either case, under EPA compliance mandate, the city is required to take action on their water because of its condition.

Director of Law for the city of St. Clairsville, Richard Myser, told 7News, “I’m glad to see more and more citizens become more and more aware of the situation we have and the need that we have for the privatization of not only our water system but our sewer system and I think that it’s very, very important that these citizens educate themselves and are aware.”

It appeared that almost all of the citizens who attended the meeting tonight were against the sale of their water and believe there are still solutions that could be undertaken by the city itself. It is agreed that rate costs will at some point increase no matter the resolution.

The decision will be made at either the next special or regular meeting.