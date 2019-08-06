St. Clairsville water sale remains in negotiations

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- An aging water system has caused serious problems in St. Clairsville for decades. It has come to a tipping point in recent months, with debates still ongoing. Residents and council weighed in tonight at the city council meeting.

So far, negotiations are still ongoing. No contracts have been drawn up yet regarding the sale of the municipal water system to Aqua. City council stated they are working with entities across the state, as well as the federal government. They aim to make the most informed, efficient, and economical decision for the city’s water.

Council is not leaning in any direction yet, between privatization or keeping it within the city’s domain. All options are still on the table, with money being the biggest driver in the decision. Generally, it appears that the economic undertaking is too large for the city to take on itself. Selling to a private company like Aqua would allow for the company to take on the financial burden to fix the city’s water system. Rates are expected to increase no matter what. Depending on how much rates do increase, between the two options, will aid in determining the final decision.