St. Clairsville’s Street Department begins fall leaf pickup service

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO — The City of St. Clairsville’s Street Department has begun its loose and bagged leaf pickup service.

Any loose leaves must be raked within 10 feet of the curb but not placed on the sidewalks or streets. An important reminder, please do not rake — or use a leaf blower to push — leaves into the street drains; this practice causes maintenance problems for the storm sewer system. Loose leaf pickup will continue until further notice.

All bagged leaves must be in paper lawn and leaf bags (not plastic) since these bags can be composted easily. Many local stores sell the required paper lawn and leaf bags. All bagged leaves should be placed near the curb but not on the sidewalk or street. The City crews will continue the collection of bagged leaves through some time in December.

The City provides this service in the fall for leaf pickup ONLY. City crews are unable to accept any yard clippings, garden waste, tree and/or shrub debris of any kind at this time.