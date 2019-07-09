State Farm awards grant to The iBELIEVE Foundation

Leadership opportunities for students are often hard to come by, but the nonprofit organization iBELIEVE, has developed Summer Leadership Workshops for students in the Ohio Valley.

Today, State Farm donated $10,000 to the iBELIEVE Foundation. The donation directly funds 29 students from West Virginia, allowing them to attend these summer workshop programs. These comprehensive learning programs furnish students the opportunity to network with business professionals, and connect with members of their community.

State Farm has been an instrumental supporter of iBELIEVE in Ohio, and has recently expanded into West Virginia. The workshops are held at various college campuses around the area.

Here is iBELIEVE’s website with more information on upcoming workshops!