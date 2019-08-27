Steubenville man admits to drug conspiracy

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Robert Leon Sullivan, of Steubenville, Ohio, has admitted to cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl distribution operation.

Sullivan, age 55, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride, Cocaine Base, Heroin, and Fentanyl.” Sullivan admitted to working with others to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl in Hancock County and elsewhere from February 2018 to August 2019.

Sullivan faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.